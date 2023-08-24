24 Aug 2023
Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse claim measures to reduce animal handling time are “a win all around”.
Image © pressmaster / Adobe Stock
An American study has claimed the use of axillary thermometers allows for faster and less stressful temperature checks than their rectal counterparts.
Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse tested the time taken to approach, restrain, and record temperatures from 114 dogs and 72 cats.
The analysis, which has been published in the journal Veterinary Sciences, found that the axillary, or forelimb, approach had a mean total time (36.12) slightly more than two seconds shorter than the rectal instrument (38.22), assuming a standardised six-second measurement.
It found particular reductions in the time needed to prepare for readings to be taken in most cases and argued that could impact on clinical workflows and appointment lengths.
Lead author Cord Brundage said: “Less handling and shorter procedures decreases animal stress and increases owner satisfaction.
“From a veterinary standpoint, animals that are less stressed do better, feel better and heal better.
“Any effort we can make to minimise animal handling and procedure time is a win all around.”
The axillary readings were collected using a device developed by a Chicago-based company, Mella Pet Care.
Its chief executive Anya Babbitt said the company was “excited” by what she described as the “remarkable” findings.
She added: “This research underscores our commitment to providing innovative, user-friendly solutions that enhance the well-being of our beloved pets while also improving the overall veterinary experience for caregivers and practitioners.”