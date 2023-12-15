15 Dec 2023
The free guide has been written by vets and badger experts and brings together the latest information on providing care for the protected species.
Image © andyballard / Pixabay.
Badger Trust has released an emergency care guide to assist vets caring for badgers.
Called “Badger Emergency Care”, the guide gathers together helpful information for vets and local badger groups about badger care.
The guide has been written with support from experienced vets and badger experts, and the charity hopes it will lead to more effective communication between everyone involved and better care for badgers throughout their rescue and rehabilitation.
Badger Trust works with 50 local badger groups and local wildlife rescue centres daily to help injured or sick badgers and the guide aims to provide vets in general practice with basic information and tools to provide emergency care to badger casualties successfully.
Badger Trust welcomes any comments on the guide and looks forward to local badger groups, vets and rescue centres working together to help the protected species.
Sally Jones, Badger Trust groups co-ordinator, said: “We are keen every injured badger gets the best care possible and hope our ‘Badger Emergency Care’ guide will help everyone involved in badger care.”
The “Badger Emergency Care” guide is free to download from badgertrust.org.uk