The most common excision arthroplasty is for the hip (femoral head and neck excision; FHNE) and this is really the only joint where we have some reasonable follow-up regarding how well these patients progress. The procedure can also be performed for digital and shoulder OA, but there is a paucity of peer-reviewed evidence regarding outcome following these procedures (personal communication, case reports or short passages in review articles and textbooks are all that is available). This may act as a barrier for some owners when it comes to pursuing surgery, but, unfortunately, evidence on the alternative options for these joints, excluding digit amputation, is also not plentiful.