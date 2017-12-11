While most veterinarians advocate monitoring for the potential adverse effects associated with many medications available for patients suffering from OA, advising regular monitoring to ensure treatment efficacy is less common. Modifications to dosages are often necessary for the best efficacy and some medications work well in certain individuals, but not others. Only with thorough monitoring can clinicians know which medications are working and which need to be altered. Regular revisits can also keep owners from becoming complacent in their pet’s care, and maintain their motivation and acuity to changes in their pet’s condition during the chronic management.