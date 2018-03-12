The most common fleas on UK pets are cat fleas (Figure 1) and, therefore, all cats, dogs, rabbits and ferrets in households should be treated with an appropriate flea adulticide at a frequency that will prevent flea egg laying. This will prevent establishment of flea infestations, and flea dirt building up on the coats of pets and in the home. Regular checking for fleas by owners is not an effective alternative strategy as, by the time they are found, infestation will have already established and flea dirt will be present in the home.