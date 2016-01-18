Scanning the slide at low power magnification (4× and 10×) is useful to find spots of specimen in the less cellular aspirates and evaluate the cell arrangement. The way the cells are spread on the slide in relation to another offers a useful clue that helps in identifying the tissue of origin. The individual cell morphology is also essential to recognise the histotype of the tissue. The cellular morphological features are usually evaluated at a higher power of magnification (40×, 50× or 100×).