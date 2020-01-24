24 Jan 2020
Affected products do not fulfil the mandatory testing requirements at 24 months, says VMD.
Image © Michail Petrov / Fotolia
A batch-specific recall for a cat and dog antibiotic has been posted by the VMD.
The directorate said: “We wish to make wholesalers and veterinary surgeons aware that Le Vet Pharma has issued a recall for batches of Clavubactin 50/12.5mg (Vm 19994/4028), Clavubactin 250/62.5mg (Vm 19994/4026) and Clavubactin 500/125mg (Vm 19994/4027) – all distributed by Animalcare and Dechra.
“During routine stability testing the above-mentioned products do not fulfil the mandatory testing requirements at 24 months. This recall is because the efficacy of the product cannot be guaranteed after 12 months.
“This only affects the batches mentioned below.”
The specific recall batches are:
|Product name
|Batch number
|Expiry
|Clavubactin 50/12.5mg
|19D82
18D11
18G32
|04-2021
04-2020
07-2020
|Clavubactin 250/62.5mg
|19D83
17F46
17H35
18D13
|04-2022
06-2020
08-2020
04-2021
|Clavubactin 500/125mg
|19D88
17C80
17F47
17H38
18D17
18D18
18G34
|04-2022
03-2020
06-2020
08-2020
04-2021
04-2021
04-2022
Clavubactin is an antibiotic for the treatment of infections in cats and dogs caused by bacteria sensitive to the combination of amoxicillin and clavulanic acid.
Le Vet Pharma is contacting wholesale dealers and veterinary surgeons to examine inventory immediately, and quarantine products subject to this recall.
For further information regarding the recall, contact the relevant distributor: