20 Jul 2021
Vet Times investigation highlights how some canine fertility clinics are performing restricted procedures such as drawing blood without a vet present – now BBC documentary confirms our findings.
Image © waranyu / Adobe Stock
The BVA has called for “urgent enforcement action” after a BBC documentary reiterated claims that unregulated fertility clinics are carrying out restricted procedures.
A BBC Three documentary, hosted by Solihull vet and BVA council member Fabian Rivers, found that some fertility clinics across the country had been engaging in restricted procedures such as drawing blood from a dog.
A Vet Times investigation, carried out in May, originally discovered that many fertility clinics nationwide were willing to sidestep the law.
Two months later, the documentary entitled “Britain’s Puppy Boom: Counting the Cost” has obtained undercover footage from one company specialising in the training of fertility clinic staff.
In the footage one instructor for a fertility clinic training firm, Smart Breeder, can be seen to instruct clients in how to withdraw blood from a dog without a vet present, despite it being illegal to do so under the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966.
When contacted by Vet Times during the initial investigation, a spokesman for Smart Breeder said: “We do not teach anything in regard to taking blood or progesterone testing. We do not touch on that at all.”
During the investigation, Vet Times found 6 out of the 14 clinics contacted were willing to sidestep the law. Many of these clinics specialised in brachycephalic breeds.
Responding to the BBC documentary, BVA senior vice-president Daniella Dos Santos said: “It is deeply worrying that these canine fertility clinics are beginning to pop up across the country to fuel the demand for puppies, with no regulation or veterinary oversight.
“It appears many clinics are focused on the breeds that can have serious welfare issues, and as such veterinary professionals advise against.”
Dr Dos Santos added: “This includes bulldogs and other brachycephalic breeds that can struggle to mate and whelp naturally. Rather than listen to sound veterinary advice, these unscrupulous breeders are taking their own actions and risking animal welfare.
“The handling and treatment of the animals in the undercover footage clearly demonstrates that the welfare of these dogs is not being protected or respected. Urgent enforcement action is needed to clamp down on these unregulated and dangerous practices.”