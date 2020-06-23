23 Jun 2020
Association looking for more people to join the numbers on its board of directors to help frame its future direction and work, with elections in autumn.
Image © dusanpetkovic1 / Adobe Stock
Farm vets can nominate themselves or others to join the ranks of the BCVA’s board of directors, and help with the association’s future projects.
The BCVA said it can only function through the support and commitment of its board, which has representatives from within the cattle sector, including clinical practice, animal health industry, academia and independent consultants.
Members can stand for election, and anyone interested can complete a nomination form that includes the name of a proposer and seconder who, like the applicant, must be MRCVS and members of the BCVA. Further information is also available by emailing Dee Little.
Deadline for submitting an intention to stand is 3 August, with details of those standing published on 1 September and deadline for postal voting (or via email) being 13 October.