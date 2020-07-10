10 Jul 2020
Association makes “difficult decision” to cancel October's event, but cites health and well-being of all potential attendees as a clear priority.
The BCVA has announced it has cancelled its 2020 annual congress, which was due to take place in Telford this October.
The event, which normally takes place across four days, offers an full scientific programme for farm animal vets, as well as a social programme that would have proved popular in what has been a challenging year.
But the association said continuing concerns over COVID-19 led it to make the “difficult decision” to cancel.
BCVA president Nikki Hopkins said: “With the health and well-being of delegates, speakers and our industry colleagues a clear priority, this sad decision has come after exploring all available options.
“For many in our profession, including me, this event is a highlight in the farm vet calendar, so it has been a hard decision to make; yet we know it is the right course of action.”
The BCVA said it would continue to offer relevant and timely resources to members in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding it has already expanded its 2020 CPD programme through webinars and podcasts.
Dr Hopkins said: “Our members have driven the way we’ve responded to the difficulties we’ve all faced this year, and as a vet in farm practice I’ve benefited from many of the resources my fellow BCVA board members have produced.
“I’d like to thank the team and all our members for the support they’ve shown this year. We will work hard to make sure BCVA Congress, taking place on 12 to 16 October 2021 at Celtic Manor, will be one to remember.”
Speakers, exhibitors and anyone who has submitted papers have been contacted, and the BCVA said it would explore ways it can continue to support and work together with all parties.