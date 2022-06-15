15 Jun 2022
Delegate workshops with speakers and a programme covering youngstock, TB, fertility, endemic diseases, sustainability and beef promised for Birmingham showcase.
The BCVA has unveiled early details of its 2022 congress, taking place in Birmingham on 20 to 22 October.
The association said a packed programme of cattle presentations would cover youngstock, TB, fertility, endemic diseases, sustainability and beef, while well-being and sheep, goats and camelids sessions were also planned.
A big attraction for the congress, at the Hilton Metropole, will be the introduction of limited delegate workshops with key speakers, free to attend as part of the package. Early booking of these when registering for the congress is recommended.
Away from the CPD, a Peaky Blinders-themed casino fund-raiser for Ripple Effect – formerly Send a Cow – will take place on the Thursday, while the gala dinner on Friday will raise cash for Vetlife.
BCVA president Elizabeth Berry said: “BCVA Congress is where I’ve forged some of my most important relationships and made invaluable connections – it is as much about the people you meet as it is the CPD. It is where we see ourselves included in a vital profession, full of extraordinary colleagues.
“So, it is with real pleasure that I look forward to welcoming you to the Hotel Metropole in Birmingham this year.”
Full details are on the BCVA website and the early bird booking deadline is 21 August.