6 Dec 2021
Parasiticide document has been produced to aid farm vets on the ground to work with farmers to ensure animal health and welfare and meet challenges of endoparasiticide resistance.
Image © Production Perig / Adobe Stock
Farm vets have been given assistance in their efforts to promote proper parasite control on farms and meet the challenges of endoparasiticide resistance.
The BCVA has launched a policy document on parasiticides that covers five key policy areas and aims to help vets to work proactively with farms to ensure animal health and welfare.
With farm vets increasingly aware of resistance developing to some antiparasitic and anticoccidial veterinary medicinal products, the BCVA said it had developed the policy to put parasite control on a similar level of importance to other health challenges, such as mastitis, lameness or bovine viral diarrhoea.
The BCVA policy makes commitments for the continual development of practical tools and educational resources for cattle vets and covers the following policy areas:
Sally Wilson, who has led development of the policy alongside the BCVA board, said: “We know that we need to encourage a shift from routine treatments to a diagnostic-led approach. BCVA is committed to contributing towards this shift.
“Our profession needs to be able to clearly demonstrate how clinicians balance the goal of preserving the effectiveness of parasiticides/anthelmintics with their health and welfare obligations to the animals under their care.”
The full policy is available to view online now.