10 Jul 2020
Latest weekly event will provide an overview of live fluke in sheep and cattle, but with focus on latter, and cover control strategies.
The BCVA’s latest Tuesday webinar will cover liver fluke in sheep and cattle.
The webinar, from 8pm on 21 July, is free to BCVA members, will be presented by Philip Skuce and will focus predominantly on cattle. Prevalence, fluke risk assessment, diagnostic testing, drug treatment options, alternative control strategies and rumen fluke will all be covered.
Dr Skuce is principal scientist at Moredun Research Institute, where he has worked for 25 years on sustainable control of helminth parasites in livestock.
His research interests are in parasite diagnostics, detection in the environment, vaccination studies and the detection and management of anthelmintic resistance.
Registration details are available now – registrants will receive a confirmation email with joining details.