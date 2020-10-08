8 Oct 2020
Association’s latest CPD event will cover postmortem examination of calves, including lesions, pathology and pathogenesis.
A webinar by the BCVA covering postmortem examination of calves is taking place on Tuesday 13 October.
A visual presentation will review common lesions seen in calves at postmortem examination, organised broadly by organ system.
It will also outline brief pathogenesis for each lesion or disease process, suggest options for cost-effective further confirmatory laboratory testing, and cover diseases seen in autumn and winter.
The webinar, led by vet Ben Strugnell, has the following learning objectives:
Spaces on the webinar can be booked online.