31 Jan 2024
Henlow Veterinary Centre bosses said it was “shocked” and “thrilled” by its success at the society’s annual congress, and hopes its story can now help others.
SPVS president Ryan Davis (right) with members of the Henlow Veterinary Centre team.
Leaders of an independent practice in Bedfordshire hope their success can help to inspire others after they collected a major new award.
The Henlow Veterinary Centre was named as overall winner of the inaugural SPVS Veterinary Business Excellence Awards at its annual congress in Birmingham.
The practice had already been announced as one of three category winners before Christmas, when it was awarded the Self Development prize.
But vet and co-owner Anna Marshall-Brown said they were shocked to hear they had won the top award ahead of the other category winners – Manchester Cat Clinic and Village Vets Formby and Crosby – as she paid tribute to the work of the whole practice team.
She said: “Since opening in 2017, we have strived to create a veterinary practice that is of the highest calibre, for patients, clients and our team alike.
“We haven’t stopped adapting, changing and learning since then, and are so thrilled to have had our efforts recognised at SPVS’ inaugural business awards, which aim to recognise many of the different aspects and challenges of running a veterinary business.
“Many thanks to all of our amazing team at Henlow Vets and also, of course, to the SPVS committee for developing these awards and voting for us.
“We would encourage other practices to put themselves forward for these awards next year, and hope that our story will inspire more independent practices and veterinary leaders to shine and stay at the forefront of our wonderful profession.”
Ahead of the award presentations, outgoing SPVS president Ryan Davis reflected on what he described as a year of “immense pride and extraordinary achievement” for the organisation, and paid tribute to its membership for helping the profession to thrive.
He told delegates: “Each one of you has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of success that defines our society. When I go round practices, I see many people doing brilliant things.”