2 Mar
Fellowship of Animal Behaviour Clinicians has event planned for 6 April, with more on the way.
The Fellowship of Animal Behaviour Clinicians will be running a series of Q&A sessions for veterinary professionals in the coming months.
The first session took place on 22 February, and probed the role of the vet team and how to refer to a clinical animal behaviourist.
The next Q&A is “Long-term management of sound sensitivities”, featuring Emma Baker, Emma Brown and Caroline Warnes. It takes place on 6 April at 8pm.
Full details and registration are available on the website.