28 Jul 2020
Lisa Wallis, a research associate at the University of Liverpool, says earlier detection of health problems that could result from research could bring quality of life improvements.
Image © Couleur / Pixabay
An animal behaviourist at the University of Liverpool is hoping more dog owners will be encouraged to participate in an old age pets project.
Lisa Wallis, a research associate at the University of Liverpool, says the Old Age Pets project, being funded by a citizen science grant from PetSavers, could result in earlier detection of health problems and improve quality of life of senior pets.
It is hoped a canine ageing and well-being tool for use in veterinary practices will be developed.
As the owner of a nine-year-old Siberian husky called Talie, Dr Wallis is passionate about the research.
Dr Wallis said: “Talie has osteochondrosis (a bone growth disorder) caused by an attack from another dog. He also has food allergies and a perineal hernia, but because I am aware of his conditions, I am able to manage them and help him age gracefully.
“This project is so important because it will help owners to distinguish between the signs of serious age-related diseases and normal age-related changes in our dogs.
“Early preventive care can bring significant improvement to the quality of life of senior pets and the dog-owner relationship.”
Anyone with older dogs should submit a short video or image, together with some brief notes, before close of the collection process on Friday 31 July. This can be done online.
Further details are also available on the project’s Facebook page.