7 Aug 2026
Easter Bush Pathology said to be the only centre in the UK offering the minimally invasive IGRA test.
M.microti granuloma in the third eyelid of cat. Image used courtesy of Royal Dick School of Veterinary Studies.
A “benchmark” tuberculosis (TB) diagnostic test for cats and dogs is being exclusively offered by the University of Edinburgh.
The interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) is now available at Easter Bush Pathology, part of the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, said to be the only centre in the UK offering it.
IGRA measures the cellular immune response to specific mycobacteria and is said to be highly sensitive for Mycobacterium TB complex infections.
It can also identify some non-tuberculous mycobacteria, including those in the M. avium complex.
Described as minimally invasive, the blood test is offered in collaboration with Roslin Institute and definitive results are typically issued within seven days of sample submission.
The university’s Hospital for Small Animals already offers the world’s only dedicated clinical advice service for companion animal mycobacterial diseases, where clinicians can access specific guidance and advice on TB and non-TB mycobacterial infections.
It is said to have “dramatically” improved clinical outcomes, with survival rates of around 80% now possible.
The university also offers a free, dedicated online resource for clinicians covering all major aspects of mycobacterial infections, including background information, clinical presentation, diagnostic approaches, treatment recommendations, prognostic considerations and additional practical guidance.
It also offers specialist guidance for a fee in particularly challenging or complex cases.
Maverick Melega, veterinary clinical pathologist at Easter Bush Pathology, said: “We are delighted to have made this test available to support clinicians in the diagnosis and management of suspected mycobacterial infections.
“With an optimised testing protocol and dedicated technical expertise, we can provide support throughout the entire process, from sample collection and submission through to result interpretation.”
Conor O’Halloran, resident in internal medicine at the Hospital for Small Animals, added: “The hospital’s specialist-led mycobacteria team has extensive expertise in the diagnosis and management of these increasingly recognised infections.
“We are pleased to support veterinary colleagues with cases encountered in practice, and the introduction of IGRA testing through Easter Bush Pathology will enable us to provide even greater diagnostic and clinical support.”