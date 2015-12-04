How a veterinary nutritionist can help

One of the most common ways for nutritionists to provide help to practitioners is to provide advice on difficult cases. Often, this can be done over the telephone or by email. In some cases, it may be possible for the client to be referred for a face-to-face consultation with the veterinary nutritionist. Telephone consultations directly with clients are not normally possible because the nutritionist does not have a direct relationship with the owner and pet, unless a face-to-face consultation has taken place8.