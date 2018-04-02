Elderly cats – particularly those suffering from cognitive dysfunction, chronic pain, or hearing or visual deficits – often find a veterinary visit highly stressful. Stress is not always manifested in an obvious way, but when apparent to carers, this can reduce the likelihood of them returning for repeat consultations – especially if these are deemed non-essential by them. For example, in one owner survey, 27% of cat owners stated stress to the cat during a visit to the vet was a very important factor when deciding whether to vaccinate (Habacher et al, 2010).