7 Feb 2025
Zoetis, which launched AI Masses as VMX in Florida last month, says pre-orders will be announced from the second quarter of 2025.
Veterinary workplaces are promised “best-in-class” AI to analyse potentially neoplastic cells in lymph node and subcutaneous lesions with the latest version of Zoetis’ Vetscan Imagyst.
The addition of AI Masses intends to offer vet health teams the ability to make more informed treatment decisions, improve their efficiency and boost pet owners’ experience.
Last month’s VMX in Florida provided the first showcase for the product, with pre-orders to be announced in the US in the second quarter of 2025 and in other markets, including in the UK, later in the year.
Vetscan Imagyst AI Masses features deep-learning AI technology, trained by specialist human clinical pathologists, that aims to provide treatment outcomes earlier in more cases at the practice.
It is the seventh addition to the Vetscan Imagyst platform, complementing its Digital Cytology suite.
Vet Richard Goldstein, global chief medical officer at Zoetis, said: “Waiting for results can be stressful for pet owners – even more so when it involves a cancer screening.
“Our research shows that up to 75% of pet owners find abnormal results highly stressful. AI Masses is yet another point-of-care capability to deliver results in-clinic, further exemplifies Zoetis’ purpose to advance care for animals, shortening anxious wait times to allow for faster care decisions that help provide the best possible outcome.”
Full details are on Zoetis Diagnostic’s US website.