It should be noted transdermal methimazole is not licensed and clinicians must justify its use over oral therapy to use it under the cascade. Owners should be aware of potentially increased exposure to methimazole, which is a known teratogen; gloves should always be worn when applying the product, and it should not be handled by pregnant or breastfeeding women. For the same reason, tablets should not be crushed or split, and gloves should be used when handling methimazole. Environmental exposure of methimazole is likely to be higher with the transdermal formulation.