The use of physical rehabilitation, including modalities such as acupuncture, shockwave therapy, laser therapy and massage therapy, is receiving increasing attention in the human and veterinary literature as an adjunctive option for managing chronic pain (Suresh et al, 2008; Anders et al, 2017; Looney et al, 2018; Monteiro, 2020a; Alves et al, 2022); however, no reports on use in cats exist. Due to Cataleyia’s aversion to veterinary hospitals and her disposition within the clinic setting, frequent visits, as would be necessary with the aforementioned therapies, were concerning to the owner, as she did not want to place Cataleyia into stressful situations. She did note that if the current plan did not produce favourable results, she would reconsider her options. A phone conversation was scheduled in one month to reassess Cataleyia’s improvement, or lack thereof, with managing her OA. With remote follow-up, the use of a clinical metrology instrument, such as the FMPI, can be particularly helpful for monitoring improvement.