14 Sept 2020
Association reveals who has won in two prestigious awards and Lucy Grieve of Rossdales is unveiled as new president.
Award winners April Lawson and Monica Venner.
BEVA has presented two awards, albeit virtually, to recognise achievements in the equine veterinary sector.
Awards are normally presented as part of BEVA Congress, which was cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the association opted to go ahead and present two virtually.
The awards and winners are:
The BEVA Richard Hartley Clinical Award was presented to April L Lawson for the paper, “Application of an equine composite pain scale and its association with plasma adrenocorticotropic hormone concentrations and serum cortisol concentrations in horses with colic”, by AL Lawson, RR Opie, KB Stevens, EJ Knowles and TS Mair.
The award – in memory of Richard Hartley, a founder member of BEVA and president from 1974-75, is awarded for evidence-based papers with direct clinical application.
The Peter Rossdale Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ) Open Award was presented to Monica Venner for the paper, “Changing policy to treat foals with Rhodococcus equi pneumonia in the later course of disease decreases antimicrobial usage without increasing mortality rate” by D Arnold-Lehna, M Venner, L Berghaus, R Berghaus and S Giguère.
This award is given for the paper that best achieves the EVJ’s mission to publish articles that influence and improve clinical practice, and/or add significantly to the scientific knowledge that underpins and supports veterinary medicine in relation to the horse.
The award is made in recognition of Peter Rossdale’s immense contribution to BEVA and the EVJ.
BEVA also has a new president – Lucy Grieve – after a virtual inauguration held as part of an online annual meeting.
Miss Grieve – an ambulatory assistant at Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons, Newmarket – takes over the role from Tim Mair and will serve for a year to September 2021.
A member of BEVA since 2012, Miss Grieve has served as chairman of its ethics and welfare committee, and as a member of the equestrian sports committee.
She is also coopted on to the Horserace Betting Levy Board Thoroughbred Research Consultation Group.