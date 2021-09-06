6 Sept 2021
Huw Griffiths, clinical director and ambulatory vet at Liphook Equine Hospital, takes over from Lucy Grieve at end of current congress.
Huw Griffiths, 2021/22 president of BEVA.
Clinical director and ambulatory vet Huw Griffiths has been appointed as president of BEVA for 2021/22.
Dr Griffiths, of Liphook Equine Hospital, Hampshire, officially takes over the role from Lucy Grieve at the end of current BEVA Congress, which finishes tomorrow (7 September).
David Rendle, of EMT Consulting, becomes president-elect.
Dr Griffiths has vowed to champion the cause of vets to make sure they are healthy and happy while doing their jobs.
He said: “BEVA is in a privileged, central position to interact with the entire industry to help achieve our fundamental objective – to look after and improve the welfare of the equines under our care.
“My mission is to support the well-being and mental health of our fantastic equine veterinary professionals, to help them do what they need to do; this way we can look after the welfare of horses even more effectively.”
Dr Griffiths graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2000, and after a stint at Auburn University in Alabama, he worked in Tipperary, based at the Kedrah Stud where he was primarily involved with sports horse breeding.
He has also spent time at Colorado State University, learning embryo transfer techniques. On his return to the UK he worked in ambulatory equine practice in Surrey before joining Liphook Equine Hospital in 2004.
During his time as an ambulatory vet at Liphook, he has has continued to develop his interest in stud medicine, gaining a certificate in equine stud medicine in 2016.