23 Sept 2024
Officials say measures enabling RVNs to both vote in and stand as candidates in BEVA council elections will trigger positive change for the whole sector.
Outgoing BEVA president Roger Smith votes to give VNs the opportunity to vote and stand in BEVA council elections (Image: Ian Cooper Photography) and Marie Rippingale, chair of BEVA’s nursing committee.
BEVA officials have hailed a “landmark change” that has opened up voting and election rights to RVNs within its membership for the first time.
Resolutions passed during the association’s annual meeting in Liverpool on 13 September will give nurses the opportunity both to vote and stand in council elections.
Previously, RVNs have had to be co-opted by elected members in order to serve on the body.
But Marie Rippingale, who chairs BEVA’s nursing committee, said the measures were “a landmark change and very welcome from the viewpoint” of RVNs.
She added: “I am very proud to be a part of BEVA. This change will help to empower nurses to speak up and contribute, but more importantly, it will give them an opportunity to collaborate with other members of the equine veterinary profession to bring about change that is positive for all.”
Earlier, as he urged members to support the reforms, outgoing BEVA president Roger Smith argued it would be “much more beneficial” for there to be permanent nursing representation on its council.
Following the vote, he said: “What better way to end my presidential term than to be able to formally recognise the invaluable role of RVNs within the profession in this way.
“To enable vet nurses to vote and to stand for council can only be a positive step forward for all members.”
The vote also followed the presentation of BEVA’s second annual Vet Nurse Empowerment award, which was won by Phillippa Pritchard from the Liphook Equine Hospital in Hampshire.