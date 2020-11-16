16 Nov 2020
Association has organised quizzes and a live debate, as well as upgraded some of its resources, to back week from 18 to 24 November.
BEVA has announced its support for World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (18 to 24 November) by planning a live debate, interactive quizzes and an update to its resources.
To help encourage the continued reduction of the use of critically important antibiotics among members, BEVA said it would be running a daily quiz on antimicrobial stewardship, with a vet asking a question in the morning by video then providing the answer in the evening.
On European Antibiotic Awareness Day, on 18 November, BEVA is hosting a live debate featuring a panel of vets, chaired by David Rendle, who chairs BEVA’s health and medicines committee.
Mark Bowen, a co-opted member of BEVA’s health and medicines committee, said: “BEVA remains opposed to overly restrictive legislation on antibiotic use, but believes that the membership has an important role to play in maintaining our freedom to prescribe under the cascade.
“It is great to see BEVA making full use of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week to interact with members, encourage healthy debate, and make practical information and research highly accessible.”
Prof Bowen has led revisions of BEVA’s PROTECT ME toolkit to coincide with the week, including new content, refreshed graphics and a free resource for members to use with owners that stresses the importance of antimicrobial stewardship.
A BEVA survey last year found most practices have antimicrobial guidelines and 50% of respondents use the PROTECT ME toolkit as their primary source of information on responsible antimicrobial use.
Mr Rendle said: “We have made great strides since the PROTECT ME guidelines were introduced, but multiresistant bacteria are an increasing problem in equine practice. Affected horses have longer recovery times and their owners are faced with higher costs of treatment.
“Regrettably, some multiresistant infections simply do not respond to treatment, leading to euthanasia. The problem is relevant to all vets and all horse owners, and we must all take responsibility for slowing the development of resistance.”
Details of the live debate are online, as well as information on the PROTECT ME toolkit.