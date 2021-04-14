14 Apr 2021
BEVA Congress back for diamond year
Europe’s largest equine vet event back in September at ICC Birmingham, with virtual option also available to help mark association’s 60th year.
BEVA Congress is taking place as a live, face-to-face event at the ICC Birmingham in September, the association confirmed today (14 April).
Europe’s largest equine veterinary event, from 4 to 7 September, will help BEVA celebrate its diamond birthday, with 60 years of teamwork in the profession the planned theme.
The congress was cancelled in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the return will be the first face-to-face major congress since January 2020. However, it will also feature a virtual offering for any who can’t, or choose not to, attend.
Excited
BEVA president Lucy Grieve said: “We are all so excited that BEVA Congress is back this year, albeit that it will be a little bit different.
“You can expect the same event we all know and love, but with a few new measures in place to ensure we can all stay safe during these uncertain times. We are also offering a virtual option for those who can’t attend in person, so that no one misses out.”
Theme
On this year’s teamwork theme, she added: “In modern day veterinary medicine, no one person can satisfactorily deliver all that is required. Without a team approach, from vets, nurses, practice managers, farriers and paraprofessionals, the potential to maximise the health and welfare of horses cannot be fulfilled.
“This year, we intend to celebrate 60 years of teamwork and how we can do far more to serve our patients as a harmonious team than if we work alone.”
Programme
Congress committee co-chair Tim Barnett said: “My co-chair Ceri Sherlock and I have been working hard over the past few months to put together a programme that rivals anything we’ve had before.
“You can expect lectures, discussion and debates on a number of topics including learning from mistakes, working in teams, and a dedicated stream of nursing lectures.”
Early bird BEVA member booking is available now until 16 August, with tickets covering all three lecture halls and the virtual congress hub, plus a complimentary ticket to the 13th International Equine Colic Symposium.
Full details of the programme will be announced soon. For more information or to book tickets, visit the congress website.