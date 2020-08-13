13 Aug 2020
“We intend for September 2021 to mark an exciting, fresh start for the profession following the harrowing experiences of 2020" - BEVA president Tim Mair.
BEVA Congress has been rescheduled until 4 to 7 September 2021.
BEVA Congress has been postponed from January until 4 to 7 September 2021.
The decision has been made in light of the ongoing uncertainty around holding events due to the continued risks and restrictions presented by COVID-19.
BEVA Congress is Europe’s largest equine veterinary conference and is usually held annually in September.
It was initially postponed until January 2021, but the decision to postpone it further has been made by BEVA council and the congress programme committee, given the unpredictable circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BEVA president Tim Mair said: “The overriding factor in our decision-making process was to protect everyone attending congress.
“We are chartering unknown territory at the moment and the additional planning requirements needed to run a large event like BEVA Congress with social distancing measures in place will take time.”
He added: “We intend for September 2021 to mark an exciting, fresh start for the profession following the harrowing experiences of 2020.
“It should be safe for our international speakers and delegates to attend by then, getting us all back on track with networking and world-class CPD to inspire us for the new post COVID-19 world.”
BEVA Congress will be held from 4 to 7 September 2021 at the ICC in Birmingham.
Visit the congress website for more information. Tickets will be available later this year.