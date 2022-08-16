16 Aug 2022
“Analysis of our survey results will help us to better comprehend what the landscape looks like, and how best to address it for the short and longer terms” – Huw Griffiths, BEVA president.
Huw Griffiths (right) hopes the survey will provide valuable information to equine practices.
Results of a survey on recruitment and retention will be revealed at this year’s 60th staging of BEVA Congress.
The association has carried out a survey on the issues, while the current situation has also been a major focus for president Huw Griffiths during his year at the helm.
He said: “Vets are under increasing pressures, not least given the shortage of vets to the public. And retention, despite perceived ‘good packages’, appears to be in decline.”
Dr Griffiths added: “Analysis of our survey results will help us to better comprehend what the landscape looks like, and how best to address it for the short and longer terms. A fundamental key is to understand how to maximise the satisfaction and longevity of vets within our industry.
”Brad Hill, who is clinical assistant professor in equine clinical practice at the University of Nottingham, will present these findings on my behalf, during the recruitment and retention session on Friday afternoon.
“Brad has supported BEVA in various ways, including via his podcasts and is indeed a champion of helping equine vets be their best self.”
Amy Grice, who is described as a world leader in the scientific evaluation of recruitment and retention in equine veterinary practice, will be sharing her insight on the Friday of congress.
The congress has five live streams that delegates can also view online, as well as attending. It takes place at ACC, Liverpool from 7 to 10 September.
