13 Oct 2023
Roger Smith has joined other senior veterinary sector figures in backing plans to reduce the number of runners taking part in the showpiece event.
Image: © nupho / Adobe Stock
BEVA president Roger Smith has backed proposed reforms to the Grand National, despite some claims they represent a step towards the demise of jump racing.
A leading equine charity official has also urged racing stakeholders to “pull together” on the issue, while veterinary professionals are being encouraged to have their say on the wider usage of animals in sport.
Prof Smith said his organisation was “fully supportive” of the changes announced by The Jockey Club yesterday, which include a reduction in the race’s maximum field from 40 runners to 34.
He said: “This has been shown to have a beneficial effect of reducing injury risk and is one of a number of proposed alterations that are evidence-based and are in the best interests of the welfare of racehorses.”
But, while the plans have been widely supported within racing, Ted Walsh, who trained Papillon to win the Grand National in 2000, is among opponents who fear for the sport’s very existence.
In an interview with Sky Sports Racing, he accused The Jockey Club of “slowly giving in” to welfare campaigners, adding: “This is another step in the abolition of jump racing as we knew it.”
One such group, Animal Aid, has pledged to continue its campaign for that cause, despite what it described as the “progressive” changes.
But World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers praised The Jockey Club’s “methodical and balanced approach” to the issue and urged stakeholders to keep an open mind about further reform.
He said: “For this to be effective involves the efforts of many others including jockeys and trainers and we hope that everyone will pull together to truly support these changes for next year’s race.”
The changes to the Grand National come amid increasing interest in the ethics of using animals in sport and calls for another contentious discipline, greyhound racing, to be banned altogether.
Earlier this year, the BVA said it would review its policy on the issue and that discussion was set to continue in the coming weeks.
Senior vice-president Malcolm Morley described The Jockey Club’s proposals as “positive”, adding: “When it comes to using animals in sport, it is vital that the very highest welfare standards are in place.
“Off the course, we must also ensure ‘animal athletes’ live good lives and BVA is currently working with our specialist divisions to explore how this can be achieved.
“We are also hosting a session at BVA Congress at London Vet Show, asking what the challenges and responsibilities are for vets working these animals and we urge you to come along and share your views.”
The discussion is due to take place on Thursday 16 November, between 1:15pm and 2:30pm.