2 Aug 2022
The association has worked with corporate and independent practices to develop the scheme, which aims to provide a “stamp of approval” for the equine internships offered by its members.
Image © Chalabala / Adobe Stock
BEVA has introduced a recognised internships initiative as a part of its drive to ensure new veterinary graduates get the best start in their careers.
Working alongside corporate and independent practices, the BEVA Recognised Internships scheme has been developed to provide a stamp of approval for internships that meet a set of core standards.
During the past year, BEVA said it has worked with veterinary practices across the UK to develop a set of key skills that should be covered during an internship.
These standards sit alongside BEVA’s existing employment toolkit, which outlines what a new graduate should be considering when applying for a job, such as working hours, pay and CPD allowances.
So far, nearly 40 equine veterinary practices have signed up to the initiative and a full list of practices offering BEVA Recognised Internships, together with current intern vacancies, is available on the BEVA website.
Roger Smith, BEVA junior vice-president, said: “The new programme gives practices constructive guidance to provide a positive and inspirational introduction to a career as an equine vet, rather than the perhaps rushed and unintentionally unstructured, labour-focused junior positions that have been experienced in times past.”
Equine practices interested in joining the scheme should email Fiona Cunnington via [email protected] – while more information will be available at BEVA Congress at ACC Liverpool from 8 to 10 September.