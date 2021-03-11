11 Mar 2021
Equine herpesvirus-1 was seen among horses at showjumping events in Valencia, and spread to other premises in Europe and the Middle East.
BEVA has issued a warning to horse owners, particularly returning competitors, to be on alert after an equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) outbreak in Spain earlier in March.
Highly contagious, EHV-1 had been spreading at showjumping events in Valencia, and movement of horses away from the meetings resulted in spread of the virus to premises in Europe and the Middle East.
David Rendle, chairman of BEVA’s health and medicine committee, said: “The consequences of this outbreak have been devastating and understandably, there is anxiety that horses returning to the UK may be carrying the virus and infection may spread back in the UK.
“To prevent this from happening, it is essential that returning competitors comply with the quarantine plans that have been put in place by British Showjumping.”
Mr Rendle added: “If returning horses are quarantined effectively, and ideally screened using suitable laboratory tests on their return, then the risk to the wider UK equine population is very small.
“British Showjumping and the [British Equestrian Federation] have acted swiftly and responsibly with support from BEVA to put controls in place. Assuming that everyone continues to act responsibly and follow the advice then the risk of this fatal disease spreading among UK horses will be minimised.”
Vets can direct owners to advice online.