18 Oct 2021
Association is celebrating 60 years since its formation by highlighting those people who have had a significant impact on the equine sector down the years.
BEVA is celebrating its 60th birthday by highlighting vets, scientists, authors and politicians who have had a significant impact on the equine sector.
The BEVA’s 60 faces initiative is intended to highlight people across the ages who have helped push equine care forward or championed an important cause within the sector.
Some of the faces highlighted range from historical figures, such as Thomas Blunderville, who wrote “The fower chiefyst office belonging to Horsemanshippe” in 1566, up to currently sitting MP and vet Neil Hudson.
BEVA president Huw Griffiths has said that the 60 faces initiative is intended to celebrate people who have left an indelible mark on the profession and whose actions complement BEVA’s work in championing progress.
Every day for a month, two faces will be released on BEVA’s social media channels as part of the build-up to BEVA’s official birthday on 18 November.
Dr Griffiths said: “It was a really tough challenge to whittle the list down to 60 people as all of the nominees were exceptional individuals.
“The list showcases some of the best-known names in the industry, as well as some heroes whose stories are less well known or who have been consigned to history.
“It’s not a ‘Top 60’, nor are all the faces vets, but it does highlight the breadth of people who have impacted what we do.”