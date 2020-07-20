20 Jul 2020
New wound guidelines published by the association, which has also announced the launch of its first digital CPD course.
Image: Dr G Quinn.
BEVA has launched a range of resources to support primary care veterinary professionals in equine practice.
The new resources include the Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ) publication of BEVA’s Primary Clinical Care Guidelines on wound management in horses, together with the launch of BEVA’s first digital CPD course, “How to heal wounds – a masterclass for vets and vet nurses”.
Wounds are the second most common emergency in horses, but until now evidence-based resources on options for their management and treatment have been limited.
The wound management guidelines follow BEVA’s recommendations on the safe use of analgesia in horses, which were published earlier this year.
Key areas are:
BEVA’s Sarah Freeman, who led the project, said: “These guidelines are aimed at the vast majority of our membership who are primary care practitioners.
“Topics covered are voted for by BEVA’s panel of specialists, and represent a benchmark in time against the strength and weakness of evidence that support it.”
BEVA’s new “how to heal wounds” online course is aimed at mixed and equine practitioners and veterinary nurses who encounter wounds in horses. It is led by Patrick Pollock, along with teaching from Derek Knottenbelt, Dylan Gorvy and Georgie Hollis.
The course will be available from August 2020 and is £65 for BEVA members (£130 for non-members) and will give them access to all the course resources for up to a year.