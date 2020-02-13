13 Feb 2020
Association hopes the new scheme will provide a broader base of students with an insight into the world of equine veterinary medicine.
BEVA is offering free membership to veterinary students to help encourage more vets into equine practice.
Currently, fewer than 1 in 10 veterinary students opt to go into the discipline. BEVA hopes the new scheme will provide a broader base of students with an insight into the world of equine veterinary medicine.
Association of Veterinary Students president Katie Roberts said: “This is a very exciting opportunity for students. Anecdotally, we know some students can feel very daunted by equine practice – especially if they don’t come from a traditionally horsey background.
“Being able to become involved with BEVA at no cost means they can get a true taste of the equine veterinary world in addition to their experiences on EMS, and I’m sure this will pique the interest of our members.”
The initiative, launched this month, has been made possible by generous sponsorship from Baker McVeigh, CVS Group, IVC, Newmarket Equine Hospital, Rossdales, VetPartners and XLVets.
For further information about BEVA student membership, visit its website.