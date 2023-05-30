30 May 2023
Organisers of BEVA Congress have said this year’s line-up will provide the ultimate antidote to the scenario of all work and no play.
The congress is returning to the ICC Birmingham from 13 to 16 September, and more details of the programme have been outlined.
The 2023 event will feature 90-plus hours of online and on-demand CPD, with 14-plus hours covering orthopaedics and diagnostic imaging, and 9.5 hours on reproductive medicine. Internal medicine will be covered across 22-plus hours.
This year, five hours of sessions are being provided for nurses, and 18 hours of non-clinical sessions will be on offer.
BEVA said 6,500 bedrooms are within a five-minute walk of the ICC, while more than 200 pubs, clubs and restaurants are within a mile of the convention centre.
Live debates, Q&As and sessions by speakers from all over the world are promised, as well as an exhibition showcasing equine businesses and new technologies.
Jocelyn Thompson, BEVA’s event manager, said: “Whether you want to party it up every night or check into a spa hotel for a relaxing mini break vibe after a busy day of CPD lectures and networking, congress can deliver.
“We even have facilities for parents who need to bring children or babies along.”
Maisie Parsons, who is an equine vet at Gilliver Vets in Lancashire, said: “With the exceptionally broad range of topics covered, the broad range of products on show, and the broad range of fun available on Birmingham’s infamous Broad Street, BEVA Congress covers every base.
“It has been my favourite three days of the year since I graduated; I get my CPD sorted in a very stress-free way and get to see lots of my old vet school friends for some downtime fun, too. What’s not to like?”
Super-early bird tickets are available online until tomorrow 31 May and practice passes are also available.