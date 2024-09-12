12 Sept 2024
More than 2,000 horses have been helped by 600-plus veterinary volunteers at 49 clinics since 2015.
BEVA Trust’s work in the UK and around the world has been highlighted as part of a stand at the equine vet sector’s largest event.
Since 2015, the trust revealed 600-plus volunteers had helped more than 2,000 horses at 49 clinics in the UK, in addition to work it volunteers do worldwide.
The organisation, which formed in 1966, was reshaped a decade ago to provide opportunities, support and funding to enable members of the veterinary team to volunteer for projects to enhance equine welfare locally and globally, in partnership with other organisations.
Volunteers were manning a stand forming part of the exhibition at BEVA Congress, on currently at ACC Liverpool.
Julian Samuelson, who chairs BEVA Trust, said: “BEVA Trust volunteers, through their dedication, compassion and expertise, continue to provide veterinary care and education in communities where their help is desperately needed.
“They sacrifice their time and energy, and their continued willingness to volunteer is truly inspiring. The world of equine care is a little bit brighter because of them.”
The 49 education and welfare clinics were established in 2015 in a partnership with the British Horse Society, and with practical support from other organisations.
They provide dental care, farriery, worming, microchipping and passporting for horses identified as in need, and so far volunteers have treated 2,197 horses and ponies, undertaking 1,007 castrations.
Volunteers have worked with international charities on 40 projects in countries including Cambodia, China, Honduras, Morocco, Tanzania and Ukraine.
Full information is available from the trust’s website.