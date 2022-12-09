9 Dec 2022
Vet Times’ groundbreaking discussion forum will be delivered in an exciting new live format at SPVS Congress in Birmingham from 26 to 28 January.
Vet Times will partner with SPVS to deliver a live version of its groundbreaking Big 6 discussion forum.
Big 6 was launched five years ago and returned in 2022 with a series of in-depth features and long-form podcasts featuring exclusive insights and analysis on the most powerful dynamics shaping the veterinary profession.
Our panel of leading experts discussed a wide range of key subjects, including transformational technology, finance, regulation and employee engagement.
Now, the project is being brought to the live format at SPVS Congress, which is being held from 26 to 28 January at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.
The Big 6 Live session is titled “The Future of Veterinary Practice” and will be chaired by Vet Times editor James Westgate, who will be joined by RCVS president Melissa Donald; BVA president Malcolm Morley; Thom Jenkins from PetsApp; BVNA president Charlotte Pace; Andrew Curwen from XLVets; and Ami Sawran from SPVS.
Panellists will answer questions on, and discuss, the hot topic of under care as well as providing their own, varied viewpoints on technology in practice, the future of ownership and management, working patterns and payment models.
Mr Westgate said: “Big 6 returned to the pages of Vet Times this year and has been a huge success, so we were delighted to be asked by SPVS to deliver a live version at congress.
“There really is no better forum to have such an important debate about such critical issues and I am certain our panel will deliver a hugely informative session for all congress delegates.”
Big 6 Live will round off two days of non-clinical, practical CPD for the whole practice team – covering practice management, team dynamics, leadership, finance and self-development – delivered by a wide variety of speakers from within veterinary practice and beyond.
The event also offers a lively exhibition and fun-packed social programme, all made affordable with SPVS membership and group discounts on tickets.
Registration and full event details can be found at spvs-congress.co.uk