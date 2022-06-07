7 Jun 2022
VET Festival made an impressive return after a two-year absence, with more than 2,000 people attending the event at Loseley Park near Guildford.
Held over two days from 20 to 21 May, the event featured two days of CPD combined with well-being activities, including music, yoga, face painting and the VETFest party night.
Lecture sessions explored the latest thinking across a wide range of areas of clinical practice, practice development and well-being.
Speakers included Tom Dutton, a European specialist in avian medicine; European and RCVS specialist in small animal surgery (soft tissue) Jon Bray; and RVN and BVNA council member Jack Pye.
Zoe Iliffe, head of marketing at MWI Animal Health, the event’s headline partner, said: “We were thrilled to welcome friends old and new to our stand for a chat, and to see so many of them taking up the challenge to use ‘pedal-power’ to create their own delicious smoothie.
“Sustainability is one of the founding principles of VET Festival, so it was also great to see the interest in our latest electric van, which we were demonstrating at the event, and to talk to vets and nurses about their sustainability goals in practice.”
VET Festival differentiates itself from other CPD events through its outdoor location and its focus on well-being – both in terms of the lectures and the activities on offer outside the lecture tents.
Nicole Cooper, VET Festival’s managing director, added: “The atmosphere this year was absolutely brilliant, with the glorious sunshine on Saturday the icing on the cake. It was a privilege to see so many dedicated veterinary professionals enjoying spending time together in the fresh air, learning, laughing, reconnecting, relaxing and generally just having a good time.”