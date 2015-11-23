First, we elected to borrow a portion of the lower (normal) eyelid and use this borrowed portion to create a normal eyelid margin on the missing upper eyelid. This was done by using the Mustardé technique (and). The transposed section of eyelid was left in place as a transposition flap for two weeks. During this time the eyes remained closed since part of this technique results in the eyelids being unable to open, but this also provided immediate protection to the cornea.