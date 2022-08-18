18 Aug 2022
Veterinary pharmaceutical and animal health specialist Bimeda has announced it has acquired a leading South Africa-based distributor, Afrivet.
Afrivet, based in Pretoria, boasted 2021 revenues of more than €25 million (£21 million), and has operating divisions in Zambia and Mozambique.
Bimeda said the acquisition would provide it with the largest footprint of any animal health company on the African continent.
Bimeda has sold its products in Africa for the past four decades, and it said Afrivet would be part of its Africa, Middle East and Asia (AMEA) division, which is headquartered in Kenya and has subsidiaries in Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia.
In the past five years, Bimeda has entered the aquaculture and vaccine sectors via acquisitions in the US, set up a greenfield organisation in Denmark, built and commissioned a sterile injectable facility in China, and set up a global innovation centre in Ireland.
Bimeda AMEA’s chief executive Ronan Smith said: “We have long admired the Afrivet business, which offers both an extensive product portfolio and technical service offerings.
“After a long-established presence as the largest animal health company in east Africa, the acquisition will result in Bimeda having the largest footprint of any animal health company on the entire continent.”
Peter Oberem, managing director of Afrivet, said the acquisition would “greatly strengthen the company’s product and service offering”.