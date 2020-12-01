1 Dec 2020
Macrosyn is 100mg/ml tulathromycin solution for injection indicated for use to treat specific conditions caused by susceptible bacteria.
Bimeda UK has launched Macrosyn solution for injection for cattle, pigs and sheep – a POM-V containing 100mg/ml tulathromycin.
Following appropriate diagnostics, Macrosyn solution for injection for cattle, pigs and sheep is indicated for use to treat specific conditions caused by specific bacteria susceptible to tulathromycin.
The product is indicated for the following species and treatments:
Bimeda UK general manager Mark Cokayne said: “We are very pleased to announce the launch of Macrosyn solution for injection for cattle, pigs and sheep to the UK marketplace, which is a great addition to Bimeda’s extensive range of POM-V products.
“With short meat withdrawal periods of 22 days for cattle, 13 days for pigs and 16 days for sheep, we are sure that Macrosyn will play an important role in the treatment of infections caused by tulathromycin-sensitive bacteria, following appropriate diagnostics.
“The small 12.5ml SC dose for 500kg liveweight cattle and the convenient 100ml pack size are also attractive features of the product.”
Full details are available from Bimeda sales representatives, wholesalers or by telephoning Bimeda on 01248 725400.