7 Apr 2021
Oxytobel 10 IU/ml solution, containing oxytocin, licensed as POM-V for injection for horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, dogs and cats.
Bimeda UK has launched Oxytobel 10 IU/ml solution for injection for horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, dogs and cats.
Containing oxytocin 10 IU/ml, the product is indicated for use in the mare, cow, sow, ewe, nanny, bitch and queen:
Mark Cokayne, Bimeda UK’s general manager, said: “We are pleased to add another product to Bimeda’s broad POM-V range. Oxytobel 10 IU/ml solution for injection for horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, dogs and cats offers many great benefits, including zero milk and meat withdrawal, and the added convenience of being licensed for IM and SC use.
“Slow IV administration may also be given at a one-third dose rate. The product is available in a convenient 25ml size.”
Full details are available on the summary of product characteristics via the VMD’s database or Bimeda’s website.