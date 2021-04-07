for the promotion of milk let-down in cases of agalactia

for the stimulation of uterine contraction to aid parturition

for the promotion of involution of the uterus

to aid in the control of postpartum haemorrhage

Addition

Mark Cokayne, Bimeda UK’s general manager, said: “We are pleased to add another product to Bimeda’s broad POM-V range. Oxytobel 10 IU/ml solution for injection for horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, dogs and cats offers many great benefits, including zero milk and meat withdrawal, and the added convenience of being licensed for IM and SC use.