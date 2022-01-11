11 Jan 2022
Hydraboost Tab is a soluble rehydration tablet designed to stabilise water and electrolyte balance in calves, lambs and kids affected or at risk from diarrhoea.
Bimeda UK has launched a soluble rehydration tablet to help young ruminants affected by, at risk of or recovering from diarrhoea.
Hydraboost Tab has been designed to stabilise water and electrolyte balance in calves, lambs or kids – delivering electrolytes and energy, helping to prevent dehydration, assisting in recovering from acidosis and generally rehydrating.
Bimeda UK professional services veterinarian Rachel Mallet said: “Scouring is the most common disease in young calves and is consequently the highest cause of mortality, accounting for almost 50% of all calf deaths1.
“Bimeda UK is pleased to be able to bring Hydraboost Tab to the UK market, which assists with the stabilisation of water and electrolyte balance in young ruminants suffering from, recovering from or at risk of diarrhoea.”
Hydraboost Tab comes in cartons of 24 individually wrapped, effervescent tablets, with one tablet per litre of water.
Bimeda has developed a suite of marketing graphics for vet customers to use to drive awareness of Hydraboost Tab among farming clients.
For more information or to order Hydraboost, speak to a Bimeda territory manager or order via your wholesaler. Telephone Bimeda on 01248 725 400, email [email protected] or visit Bimeda’s website.
