16 Sept 2022
Bimoxyl LA 150mg/ml is licensed for use in cattle, sheep, pigs and dogs for treatment of infections caused by amoxicillin-susceptible bacteria, and now available in a shatterproof bottle.
Bimeda has announced a relaunch for its Bimoxyl LA 150mg/ml suspension for injection containing 150mg/ml amoxicillin.
The product is licensed for use in cattle, sheep, pigs and dogs for the treatment of infections caused by amoxicillin-susceptible bacteria.
Mark Cokayne, Bimeda UK general manager, said: “We are pleased to announce the relaunch of Bimoxyl LA Suspension for Injection. Bimoxyl LA is a Category D antibiotic, which can be utilised as a first-line treatment where necessary, in accordance with the European Medicine Agency’s guidance on the prudent use of antibiotics.”
Mr Cokayne added: “We are also pleased to announce that Bimoxyl LA will now be supplied in a shatterproof PET plastic bottle. This bottle is 79% lighter than the previous glass vial, requiring less energy for transportation and incineration.
“We have moved the site of manufacture for Bimoxyl LA from California to Europe, which also reduces the distance this product travels by over 5,000 miles.”
Bimoxyl LA is available in a 100ml pack size and is a POM-V medicine. It has a short milk withdrawal for dairy cattle of 72 hours and short meat withdrawal periods of 19 days for sheep, 24 days for pigs and 21 days for cattle.