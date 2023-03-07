7 Mar 2023
The Coselcure Calf soluble glass bolus delivers ionic copper, ionic cobalt, selenium and iodine for up to six months.
Bimeda UK has launched a multiple trace element bolus to its range of nutritional products.
It said that its soluble glass technology ensures trace elements are delivered at a controlled and constant rate, with the ionic copper formulation particularly suitable where high ingested molybdenum, sulphur and iron may result in a secondary copper deficiency.
Bimeda UK general manager Mark Cokayne said: “We are very pleased to add another product to the Bimeda soluble glass trace element bolus range. Our CoseIcure Cattle bolus is a much-loved bolus in the UK and feedback from farmers, veterinarians and nutritionists was that they would like to see a version of this product that was specifically designed for use in calves.
“We are excited to be able to respond to market demand with this exciting new product.”
CoseIcure Calf can be administered to ruminating calves above three months and weighing at least 100kg, following on from appropriate diagnostics.
CoseIcure Calf is a complementary dietetic feedstuff.