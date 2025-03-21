Bitesize canine Cushing’s syndrome series on Dechra Academy
Webinars are latest 30-to-45-minute sessions to join platform since relaunch at turn of the year.
A bitesize series of six webinars covering diagnosis, management and treatment of dogs with Cushing’s syndrome has been added to the Dechra Academy website.
The 30-to-45-minute webinars join others that have been added to the new-look site over December and January.
The latest series features information on Dechra’s predictor tool, which is available on the Dechra Endocrine App, to help vets identify and progress suspected Cushingoid cases to a definitive diagnosis.
The importance of ongoing monitoring to optimise control of the syndrome together with practical tips and tricks to help owners maximise compliance and optimise the quality of life of patients are also included.
Topics
- A “no frills” approach to canine Cushing’s syndrome, by Ian Ramsey, professor of small animal medicine at the University of Glasgow
- The primary care practitioners’ approach to canine Cushing’s syndrome: a UK case study, by Imogen Schofield, director of clinical research at the CVS Group
- Diagnosing canine Cushing’s syndrome, which test is best?, by Ellen Behrend, Joezy Griffin professor in the department of clinical sciences and an alumni professor at Auburn University in the US
- Machine learning: an innovative tool in the diagnosis of canine Cushing’s syndrome, by Imogen Schofield
- An update on the treatment of canine Cushing’s syndrome, again by Ian Ramsey
- Why medication compliance matters and what we can do to enhance it, by Jill Maddison, professor of general practice at The Royal Veterinary College
Full details of the series and others is at the academy website.