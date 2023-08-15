15 Aug
Sessions will cover a variety of topics from how to diagnose liver disease and the metabolic causes of seizures to pain management in patients and portosystemic shunts.
Leading clinicians from Blaise Referrals in Birmingham will host a CPD event on 13 September.
The newly built £10 million multi-disciplinary hospital is due to open its doors in November, but ahead of the official opening members of the Blaise team will be offering a day-long educational programme at Herbert’s Yard in Longbridge.
Focused on the liver, sessions will cover topics including how to diagnose liver disease and the metabolic causes of seizures to pain management in patients and portosystemic shunts.
Client communication will also be covered as well as some orthopaedics for those with an interest in that area.
Andrew Kent, clinical director at Blaise and a small animal internal medicine specialist, will be taking some of the sessions and he will be joined by team members head of soft tissue surgery Lara Dempsey, head of anaesthesia Jacques Ferrerira, head of orthopaedic surgery Mike Farrell and neurology clinician Emma Suiter.
Dr Kent said: “We’re building an incredible team at Blaise and are very excited at the prospect of sharing the specialist knowledge that our clinicians have with our wider veterinary community. Treating liver conditions can be incredibly complex and our educational programme presents an unrivalled opportunity to deep dive into this part of an animal’s body and how best to approach it.”
Tickets are available for £48, with all profits going to charity StreetVet.
Named after the Austin Motor Company factory that was situated at Longbridge until closing down in 2005, Herbert’s Yard is a community venue and street food market located only minutes from the hospital.
Blaise Veterinary Referral Hospital in Longbridge is owner IVC Evidensia’s first purpose-built pet hospital and will be open to accept referral patients from November 2023. For more information, visit www.blaise-referrals.com