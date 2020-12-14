14 Dec 2020
Congress Diaries will offer an exclusive insight in 2021’s Virtual Congress and its content, from the people behind the scenes.
A twice-monthly blog will take members of the profession behind the scenes of 2021’s BSAVA Virtual Congress.
Put together by members of the virtual congress team, Congress Diaries will provide an exclusive insight into preparations for the event, which is providing 130 hours of CPD and elements including a virtual exhibition hall, and face-to-face networking and social events.
BSAVA president Ian Ramsey said: “Congress is proudly ‘by the professions, for the professions’ and our congress teams have been working tirelessly to deliver a truly outstanding event.
“The difficult circumstances of the pandemic have motivated us to record our experiences, to provide some intriguing personal and practical perspectives, and to reveal exactly what goes on behind the scenes to make our amazing congress happen.”
The first blog is already live, and showcases volunteers and the new format for the main sessions. Coming blogs will feature a Q&A, with Prof Ramsey posing questions to delegate experience committee chair Julian Hoad.
Blogs and vlogs every other week will cover topics including “how congress changed my life”, exhibitor and sponsor stories, and top tips for getting the most out of the event, which runs from 25 to 27 March 2021.
Content is being split into 24 modules, with 80 hours of live programming supported by 100 on-demand webinars. Full details are online now.
To bring additional joy, the BSAVA is also running a BSAVA Congress 12 days of Christmas giveaway, with prizes from sponsors up for grabs daily from yesterday (13 December) including an Amazon Echo, champagne and give passes to congress.
Participants should visit the @BSAVACONGRESS Twitter page to take part, and answer a simple question.